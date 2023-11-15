

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Big Brother star, Doyin, has slammed fans who criticize what reality TV stars choose to wear.

In a post shared on her X handle, Doyin wrote;

‘Why do you think your opinion counts on what someone should or shouldn’t wear?

Like.. who are you?

What position do you hold in their life?

Just because you watched them on tv you think you have the right to tell them how to dress?

I put it to you that you are insane!”