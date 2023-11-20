Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he always prays for the country which is doing badly economically due to over-taxation by President William Ruto.

Speaking at a church function in Mwingi, Kitui county on Sunday, Uhuru said he also prays for Ruto and Gachagua to be able to accomplish what they promised Kenyans during their campaigns.

“I am dearly praying for Kenya. My prayer for leaders is that they need to put the needs of the voters first. “They need to fulfill every word they have given the people because the voters keep a count of promises made, those fulfilled, and those not fulfilled. When they meet the voters again, you know what will happen, I’ll not go there,” said Uhuru.

Uhuru also urged Ruto and his minions not to blame him for Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s failures and urged them to deal with their problems.

