

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Controversial cleric Anthony Kahura Mwangi alias Pastor T who raised eyebrows when he claimed that he slept with HIV-positive women and still remained HIV-negative, has offered a clarification.

Pastor T had claimed earlier that his confession was misinterpreted.

He also disclosed that the incident happened while he was in a secondary school.

The cleric also said that his wife is not bothered by the conversation on social media in regard to his confession as she already knew about his past.

He said;

“That was a story that happened while still in high school.”

“I have a problem with bloggers picking certain bits from my teachings just to get views.”

“I have children and the context of the message I was delivering was misinterpreted because they just uploaded a small video and not the whole message.”

“She already knows my past, and she understands my story.”

“We decide what to check on social media.”