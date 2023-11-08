Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria have in the recent past been going for each other’s jugular.

The two have separately opened up about their unending political rivalry despite serving under President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking during an interview, the outspoken CS confessed that he never wanted the then Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to be William Ruto’s presidential running mate.

Kuria revealed that in the build-up to the hotly contested 2022 General Election, he had endorsed former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as William Ruto’s running mate.

“I was supporting Justin Muturi to be William Ruto’s running mate but when he settled on Gachagua, I chose to back the current Deputy President,” Kuria said.

Ruto named Gachagua as his running mate, a decision that was made after a 17-hour meeting that saw members of the coalition deliberate on the strategies they would use to clinch the country’s top seat.

Those shortlisted for the Kenya Kwanza running mate slot were: Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, ex-Kandara MP Alice Wahome, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Kuria’s revelations come just a day after Gachagua had intimated that he fell out with the CS after he supported Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi for the top county job in the buildup to the 2022 general elections.

