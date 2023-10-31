Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A woman who met an older man on Tinder has opened up about her love life.

Carrie Leigh, 30, first matched with 63-year-old Randy on Tinder when she was 27. Her plan was just to have some fun and enjoy the man’s money.

“I actually thought it was going to be more of a business transaction,” Carrie admitted on the YouTube series, Love Don’t Judge.

However, their relationship became deeper and has now lasted years.

Three years later Carrie is now a proud “stay-at-home girlfriend” and OnlyFans creator, with her boyfriend funding her lifestyle.

She said: “What first attracted me to him was that he went on vacation a lot.

“My first intention when I met Randy was to basically milk him dry. I wanted to get from him what I could and peace out.”

However as time passed, she said she realized she wanted to be with him long term.

She now lives in Maryland with Randy.

Randy has two sons who are older than Carri. He recalled the initial stages of their relationship, with Carrie messaging him often for money.

“I would get a message [saying], ‘Hey can you do me a favor and help me out because, you know, I’m low on money,’” he recalled, with Carrie confirming that was indeed, how she acted.

Then one day, she abruptly stopped messaging him and wanted to work on getting her life back on track.

She said: “I didn’t message him for months. I said ‘I’m going to change my life, I’m going to do the right thing, I’m going to get a job’.

Carrie was walking to work one day, as she didn’t have a car, when Randy checked in out of concern, as he hadn’t heard from her in a few months. This reignited their relationship.

Worried that she didn’t have a mode of transport, Randy generously offered to buy her a car.

“I ended up buying her a BMW,” the businessman said.

They had initially started dating long-distance, but after a year Carrie decided to go to meet Randy in person, admitting she was beginning to feel bad about the fact she hadn’t met him in real life.

“I felt sorry that I was kind of neglecting him and his feelings when he was doing so much for me,” she recalled.

It wasn’t until they were having breakfast one day that Carrie realized she had feelings for Randy.

“He sat me down one day and said ‘make a list of all your problems and we’ll check them off one by one,’” she recalled.

“And probably a week later he said to me ‘if you give me a year I’ll change your life.’”

Their age difference is sometimes awkward for the couple, with the OnlyFans creator recalling there had been a few times they had been eating at restaurants when waiters have asked her what her dad wanted to order.

“People typically assume that I’m a gold digger or I have daddy issues,” she admitted.

Randy chimed in saying she doesn’t think his much-younger girlfriend is using him for his money.

“I’ve seen a change in the way she treats me in the beginning [compared to the] last two or three years,” he said.

He added Carrie “really cares” about him, and reminds him to do things like take his medication.

Carrie added: “I had a different mindset [when we first met], but when you fall in love with somebody then you appreciate them for what they are.”

They said their loved ones have come around to accept their relationship.

“Both of [my sons] actually thought, ‘Wow dad she’s hot as s**t,’” Randy laughed.