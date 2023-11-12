Sunday, November 12, 2023 – United States Ambassador Meg Whitman has conceded that she had erred by proclaiming that the 2022 presidential elections were free and fair.

The ambassador, while appearing in an interview with a local TV station, remarked that when she made those remarks on August 16, she did not anticipate they would cause so much controversy.

Whitman was referring to comments she made on August 6 at the Devolution Conference held in Eldoret, where she portrayed Kenya as a beacon of democracy, maintaining that Kenya had held the most transparent elections in the continent.

“I was surprised as I did not think what I said was pretty controversial. Then I understood that many people at that conference thought it was controversial,” she stated adding that she learnt from the incident.

She explained that if she were to do that again, she would say it differently.

Pressed to explain how she would do things differently, she stated, “I could just have said nothing at all. I could have gone right into why Kenya (is good for investment).”

Additionally, she stated that during the conference she would have used excellent instead of credible, free, and fair.

Whitman added that while the choice of words was unfortunate, she stood by her sentiments that Kenya was the top destination for foreign investors within the continent.

In particular, she pointed out that Kenya is ideal because it doesn’t experience political turmoil like most African nations.

The ambassador noted that the stability in Kenya made sure that investors were not caught in the middle of something they did not anticipate.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga blasted Whitman for her remarks, ordering her to keep off Kenyan politics.

Whitman explained that in her line of work, she was used to such criticism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST