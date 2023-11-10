Thursday, November 9, 2023 – An author has gone viral after narrating how she immediately broke up with her boyfriend after her first chat with the man who is now her husband.

Sally Kenneth Dadzie met her husband and immediately had a connection with him. She said they spoke for 7 hours straight, into the wee hours of the following day.

She added that as he was leaving her, he declared he would marry her.

She said she broke up with her boyfriend on the same day.

She tweeted:

“The first day I talked to my husband. We spoke for 7 hours, laughing our asses off more than half the time. 3am, he walked me to the gate of my hostel. Walking backwards, he said, “Sally, I’ll marry you!” I laughed but broke up with my boyfriend hours later.”