Monday, November 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is not interested in being the Mt Kenya region’s political kingpin.

Gachagua, who spoke in a church in Kiambu on Sunday, said he has a very busy schedule assisting President William Ruto and he has not time to speak about who should be the Mt Kenya kingpin.

“I assist the president in running the country. My day starts at 5 a.m. and ends at midnight. I have no time for that kinship nonsense. I am too busy,” Gachagua said.

The second in command further disclosed that the kingship post is neither salaried nor has established offices, and therefore, leaders in that position have no place to operate.

“I have read the constitution. There is no provision anywhere in our constitution for a kingpin. So where are their offices? How much is the salary? If there are people who want that office, I am not part of it because I am the deputy president,” said Gachagua.

He added: “My office is in Harambee House, another in Karen, and there is a salary and a job to do. If there are people interested in that position, let them take it. They should tell us about their offices, functions, salaries, and retirement dates.”

