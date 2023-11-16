

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has said he has no apologies to make for being the leader of the banned cult.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Njenga likened the actions of the former dreaded sect to war, arguing that during the time of war, there is no room for apologies.

According to Njenga, it is upon the people to rebuild what was destroyed during the war without expecting apologies from the fighters.

“When people are at war, there are no apologies for people to make.”

“When you are fighting each other, but as soon as the war ends, people make peace and pray for each other.”

“If there are destructions that have been made, it’s upon the people to come and rebuild them again.”

“That is war.”

“At the time of war, there is no order.”

“War is war, no apologies,” he stated.

Njenja further dismissed claims that the feared outlawed sect orchestrated attacks and violence in the Mt. Kenya region and around the country.

He pointed out that even though the group might have broken the law a few times, they did more good and should be celebrated.

