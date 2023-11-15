

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Diminutive Ghanaian actor, Don Little, has revealed that he has lost count of the number of ladies he has slept with since he became popular.

Sharing his experience in a recent interview with Delay, Don Little revealed that it is usually the women who approach him.

He added that most of these women are from social media Facebook and Instagram especially.

The actor also disclosed that he usually always makes out with them in a guest house to prevent people from talking.

He also disclosed that he can get a cheap guest house for 30ghc for a short time.

When asked if the ladies enjoyed it, he stated that all he wants is to ejaculate and once he reaches that limit, he doesn’t care about how the ladies feel.