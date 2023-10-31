Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A South African community psychologist and family therapist, Bakhe Dlamini, said he has never cheated on his wife of 13 years and intends not to.

He argued that men who don’t cheat exist.

“Men who don’t cheat still exist. I’m one of them. Been married 13 years, have never cheated on my wife. I intend to keep it that way. Attention off me; I just said, “Men who don’t cheat exist”. I’ve met them, I interact with them. I don’t care how messed up our world is; I still believe in certain values, family values. Such, we should never lose. Cheers,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, October 30, 2023.