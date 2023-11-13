Monday, November 13, 2023 – American actor, Marlon Wayans has revealed that his eldest child, a son named Kai, is transgender.

The White Chicks actor, 51, opened up about his child’s transition on The Breakfast Club radio show.

Wayans was discussing a prospective stand-up show with the working titles – Rainbow Child or Skittles when he revealed Kai’s gender transition.

He told The Breakfast Club: ‘I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition.’

‘Not his… their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.’

In an interview with the New York radio station, Wayans told how he hoped the potential upcoming comedy routine would help other parents whose children are transitioning.

He added: ‘I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need that message and I know I’m dealing with it.

‘It was a very painful situation for me but, man, it’s one of the best hours I could ever imagine.’

The comedian has two children with his ex-partner Angela Zackery – Kai, 23, and Shawn, 21.

Wayans admitted that he is fully behind his son, Kai, every step of the way.

During the chat, the Little Man actor gets confused with the pronouns, often switching between they, he, and she, something he admitted that he needs to work on.

He elaborated: ‘They know. They know I love them. They see me try and they’re like, “I’m happy”,’ said Wayans.

Wayans also revealed he was always going to accept his eldest son and love him unconditionally for exactly who he is.

He passionately said: ‘I gotta respect their wishes and as a parent I just want my kids to be free – free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves.’

‘The more you know yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence.’

Speaking with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Lauren LaRosa, the comedian added: ‘So if they can’t get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f*** do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?’

‘I’m just so proud of them for being them – but that don’t mean that I ain’t got jokes.