Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Davido’s cousin, Folasade Adeleke has recalled how she got pregnant at the age of 16.

During an interview on “Say What You Know”, Folasade who revealed that she has been a mother for 15 years, added that no one can shame her because she knows who she is.

Recounting her ordeal at the time, she revealed that she went through phases of fear, shame, regret, neglect. She added that it was the darkest moment of her life, but God was with her through it all.

