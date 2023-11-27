Monday, November 27, 2023 – Big Brother star, Lucy Edet, says she got more confidence from one week at the gym than nine months after she went under the knife for a liposuction.
Lucy became curvier last year after she had a Liposuction done, however, in a post shared on X today, November 27, she said going to the gym has made her more confident than having surgery.
See her post below
