

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, alleged she “feared” for her famous daughter’s life while she was dating Darius Jackson.

Sharon said this while speaking about an audio call in which she threatened to “put a bullet” in Jackson’s head.

The 56-year-old high school teacher explained to Radar Online that her comment was made out of concern for Keke, 30.

“You will hear him being told to leave several times,” Sharon told the outlet. “The point where I am cussing came in after 2 mins of him refusing to leave.”

Sharon also accused Jackson of illegally recording their call, which requires consent in the state of California.

The Nope star’s mom proceeded to state that Jackson “does not care about the law” and that “most abuser[s] don’t care about the law.”

Sharon went on to allege that Jackson “would not leave” Keke’s home and “was not invited in.”

“I feared for her life,” Sharon insisted.

Keke Palmer was recently granted a restraining order against Jackson and sole custody of their eight-month-old son, Leodis.

She alleged in civil court documents that she suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Darius.

TMZ reports Sharon’s threat was made after the couple got into an argument over custody of Leo on November 5, an incident which was detailed in Keke’s restraining order filing.

Darius went to pick up his son Leo to watch football last Sunday, Nov. 5, after informing Keke via text message of his plans, but was upset to find their son was not at her home when he arrived.

This led to an argument between Keke and Darius, and eventually Sharon was brought into the dispute after Keke called her on phone.

Sharon was placed on speaker phone, and allegedly began screaming and saying expletives to Darius. She also informed Darius she would put a bullet in his head, which escalated the altercation.

Darius then allegedly tried to grab Keke’s phone from her. Insiders claim this particular tussle was captured in images submitted last week as as part of Keke’s restraining order. The images show them in the midst of a struggle on a couch.

The restraining order also included photos of a separate altercation from February 2022.

Insiders say Darius completely denies abusing the actress.

The exes will meet again in court at a hearing scheduled for December 5.