Monday, November 27, 2023 – Canadian Supermodel, Linda Evangelista, has revealed she’s not ready to pursue a romantic relationship.

Speaking in a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Canadian supermodel, 58, said she is “not interested” in dating as she disclosed her thoughts on finding romance again.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” Evangelista told the outlet. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

The model icon disclosed that the last time she dated was “definitely before the Cool-Sculpting,” referring to the fat reduction procedure she said left her “permanently deformed” and brutally disfigured” after undergoing sessions from August 2015 to February 2016.

“I was clueless. Absolutely clueless…there had to be something endearing to fall for,” Evangelista said of the relationship.

Evangelista was previously married to Gérald Marie, the former head of Elite Model Management’s Paris office. The pair tied the knot in 1987 when she was just 22 and he was 37, and divorced in 1993.

In the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models that premiered in September, Evangelista alleged that her ex-husband physically abused her during their marriage.

The runway star said in the show that she felt encouraged to speak out following accusations of sexual misconduct and rape towards Marie from over a dozen women in 2020.

Marie’s lawyer Céline Bekerman denied all accusations at the time. Evangelista told The Sunday Times that she didn’t tell anyone about the alleged abuse at the time as she was “afraid” and “doesn’t know” if anyone else knew. She said that she spent the money she earned from modeling “getting out” of her marriage” as “it was everything” to her.