Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – It appears all is not well within the ruling Kenya Kwanza government following President William Ruto’s failure to listen to hustlers.

While commenting on the current economic status of the country, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa took a swipe at Ruto for failing to keep the promises he made to Kenyans prior to being elected into office.

He accused Ruto of neglecting Kenyans despite most of them voting for him.

What pained the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician was the doubling of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 8 to 18 per cent.

According to Barasa, the only way the President can lower the cost of living in the country is by reducing taxes imposed on petroleum products.

“Of course, we know that the cost of petroleum is as a result of global markets, where Kenya as a country has a limited role to play on how we are going to approach it, but we can circumvent it by lowering the taxes levied on petroleum products.”

The MP further warned Ruto to focus on reviving the economy rather than staging wrangles with the opposition politicians.

“Let us focus on how we are going to reconstruct the economy and how we are going to lower the cost of living,” Barasa stated, adding that despite Kenya Kwanza being in power for over a year, the top leadership was involved in back-and-forth squabbles with their nemesis.

With Kenyans losing patience with Ruto’s regime, which promised much and is struggling to deliver, the MP, a close confidant of the head of state, wants him to rethink his strategies.

According to the Kimilili MP, the Kenya Kwanza manifesto would guide the President better.

