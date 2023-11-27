Monday, November 27, 2023– Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said he rejected the final National Dialogue Committee(NADCO) report unveiled on Saturday, November 25.

In a statement on Sunday, Wamalwa said he did not append his signature to the final report as it did not address the cost of living.

The DAP-K leader went on to say he will not accept any allowances from the committee.

“Informed Kenyans at Tingolo Catholic Church that l didn’t & will not append my signature to the NADCO report,& have not &will not accept any sitting allowance for the same because I believe we did not do justice to the single most important issue to Kenyans i.e cost of living,” Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa’s sentiments were echoed by Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, who termed the report as total fraud on Kenyans since it failed to address the issues affecting Kenyans.

