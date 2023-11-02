Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has said that he cried on his wedding day because he married someone who cherishes him after some traumatized women showed him shege during talking stages.

“I cried on my wedding day because after 10 million talking stages with a couple traumatized women who showed me shege marinated in Ghana proper, I finally got married to someone who cherishes me,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday while responding to a question on why men cry on their wedding day.

“I also cried because of all my wife and I had been through before our wedding day. That wedding was the fruit of patience, God’s leading and grace. She was worth the wait at the end.”