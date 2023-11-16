

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Sonia Adesuwa, the estranged wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, has said she chose to walk out of her marriage not because she was tired of fighting but because she chose her children over the marriage.

The mum of three stated this on her Instastories on Thursday morning November 16. She said that if not for prayers, she would have been “forgotten by now.”

She advised women not to allow any ‘’evil mother in-law” control their homes and that they should learn to stand up for themselves and their children.

Sonia also disclosed that she got married at 19 and did everything within her power to ensure her marriage worked and that her husband succeeded in his career. She went on to state that asides his “sexcapades with female celebrities,” Jude is “innocent.”

