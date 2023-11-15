

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A former assistant to American actor, Will Smith has revealed that he walked in on the actor having anal sex with fellow actor Duane Martin.

Brother Bilaal made the bombshell revelation during an explosive interview with controversial blogger, Tasha K.

He said he was looking for Will Smith, only to find him engaging in “anal sex” with Martin in the latter’s dressing room.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal said.

“There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Will Smith is yet to respond to the allegations and neither has Martin.

Watch the interview below.