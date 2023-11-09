Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has vowed never to attend President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings later today.

The Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), while revealing his reasons for not attending the event, remarked that the main reason was that he would not be able to adhere to Parliamentary rules governing such high-profile occasions.

According to Parliament Standing orders, legislators must maintain total silence when the Head of State is addressing the nation.

“Ruto cannot be trusted to paint the true picture of the State of the Nation which as you know is dire,” Sifuna explained in a statement.

He maintained that he would find it increasingly difficult to sit and listen to Ruto’s assessment of his first year in power.

“For these reasons and out of respect for the institution of Parliament I shall not attend the State of the Nation address,” he remarked.

The State of the Nation Address is a provision of Article 132 of the Kenyan Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST