Monday, November 27, 2023 – Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has intimated that the bipartisan talks were a total waste of time and resources.

This is after he refused to sign the final report of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

While addressing a congregation in Tingolo Catholic Church in Busia yesterday, Wamalwa, who was a member of NADCO, said the committee did not do justice to the issue of cost of living that formed the basis of the talks.

“I didn’t and will not append my signature to the NADCO report and have not and will not accept any sitting allowance for the same because I believe we did not do justice to the single most important issue to Kenyans; the cost of living,” he said.

In the recommendations unveiled yesterday, the committee said it failed to reach a consensus on the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 16 per cent to 8 per cent, and scrapping of the housing levy.

However, the team co-chaired by Kalonzo Musyoka of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition and his Kenya Kwanza counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah recommended four measures to address the cost of living.

The committee proposed that all arms of government reduce their travel budget by 50 percent.

Earlier, Azimio co-principal Martha Karua also distanced herself from the agreement reached between members of the committee, five from each of the two sides.

The Narc Kenya leader, in a post on X (formally Twitter), said any deal that does not immediately impact the cost of living, electoral injustice, and multi-party democracy is a fraud and must be rejected.

