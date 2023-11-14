

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Lauren Sánchez has detailed her romantic proposal from soon-to-be husband Jeff Bezos, saying the size of the diamond ring left her utterly speechless.

The former TV anchor, 53, recalled the moment the billionaire Amazon founder engaged her on his ultra-luxe yacht trip to Cannes Film Festival in May.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” Sánchez said in Vogue’s December issue.

Her gorgeous 20-carat sparkler is worth an estimated whopping $2.5 million, experts say.

Sánchez added that Bezos, 59, placed the ring under her pillow, leaving her shocked when she finally realized that he was asking for her hand in marriage.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months,” she told Vogue.

When asked about her wedding dress, Sánchez teased that she has a few ideas of which designers she’d like to tap in for the gown.

Listing Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino as some of her favorite fashion houses, the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos said she’s not made any firm decisions at this point.

“There’s so many incredible designers, she said. “Once I get a minute, I’ll slow down.”

On Sunday the couple held a star-studded engagement party in Beverly Hills, California, at the home of designer Diane Von Furstenberg and media mogul Barry Dille.

When Sánchez started dating Bezos, she was separated from Hollywood talent mogul Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two kids: Ella, 15, and Evan, 16.

Sánchez also shares 22-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.