Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga has said he is not ready to retire from politics despite being in his sunset years.

Raila is clocking 79 years next year and according to political analysts, he has run out of gas to contest for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027.

But speaking in Homa Bay County on Monday, Raila Odinga said he will be on the ballot in 2027 to ensure President William Ruto goes home for mismanaging the country.

The former premier also criticized Kenya Kwanza Alliance programs like the bottom-up economic model and the hustler fund, which he claimed failed in the first approach.

According to him, President William Ruto’s government has made life so difficult for Kenyans that affording basic commodities has been a hard nut to crack.

“Ruto has introduced taxes on many commodities that most Kenyans now struggle to afford,” Raila said.

