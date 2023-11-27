Monday, November 27, 2023 – President William Ruto sparked discussion among netizens when he attended a church service at the Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, wearing a designer belt valued at $2800 (Ksh 425,000)

Ruto was wearing Stefano Ricci crocodile belt, which has been singled out as one of the best and most expensive belts in the fashion world by several top fashion magazines such as GQ and Vogue.

The pricey matted crocodile leather belt has a gold buckle emblazoned ‘SR’.

The president asked the congregants who had attended the church service to tighten their belts, even as he rocked the expensive belt.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai was among those who called out President Ruto for displaying flamboyance in public while millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

Alai said there is a level of modesty that public officials should show in public.

“There is a level of modesty you must show in public offices. How is EACC finding this to be normal?

“Hello @EACCKenya. How is @WilliamsRuto suddenly finding it even normal to be President leading others who can’t afford a Ksh 200 meal in a day while he is wearing a Ksh 7 million watch and Ksh 500,000 belt?’’ Alai tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



