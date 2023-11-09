Thursday November 9, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto has shocked Kenyans.

This is after it increased the fee for the replacement of identity cards from Ksh100 to Ksh2,000.

In a gazette notice issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the government also announced an increase in the fee for persons acquiring an ID for the first time to Ksh1,000.

The government also introduced new hiked levies on obtaining birth certificates from Ksh50 to Ksh200.

In the same fashion, Kenyans seeking to change the details in their ID card will be forced to part with Ksh1,000 while those seeking identification reports will have to pay Ksh1,000 up from Ksh300.

Meanwhile, the government has also increased fees charged on obtaining civil servants’ cards from Ksh100 to Ksh1000 while those in need of staff badges will have to pay Ksh1000 from Ksh350.

The government has also revised charges on late registration of birth certificates.

Those making late registration will pay Ksh150 while late registration of death certificate will similarly cost Ksh500 from Ksh150.

Among the other revised charges include re-registration of birth certificate that will cost Ksh1000 up from Ksh90, while amendments of both birth and death certificates will cost Ksh1000 from Ksh30.

The new changes come barely a week after the Ministry of Interior kicked off the process of rolling out the Maisha Namba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST