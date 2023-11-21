Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga suffered a setback after a Nakuru Court dismissed his application seeking to delink himself from the Mungiki sect.

Njenga had moved to court seeking to have charges levelled against him and 11 other individuals in which he was accused of sustaining links to the outlawed sect dropped.

Nakuru Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion threw out the case noting that his legal team did not provide enough evidence to prove their case.

Njenga’s lawyers had argued that the government had illegally turned some of the witnesses into prosecution witnesses.

An earlier application from the prosecution claimed that the accused had retained their links to Mungiki, a group that had been outlawed by the state.

They were collectively facing up to seven counts related to an association with an outlawed institution.

In mid-September, Njenga was taken into police custody under unclear circumstances in what his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, revealed was an operation conducted by government operatives.

“Client Maina Njenga was finally released by the rogue police hit squad after our press conference,” Njiru stated at the time.

At the time, Azimio la Umoja alleged that the government was frustrating Njenga ahead of a pre-trial hearing after he was charged in July for planning mass protests.

Before the case was dismissed, a witness associated with the former Mungiki leader, who was supposed to take an oath, collapsed at the Nakuru Law Courts moments before being called to testify.

The witness had already been handed over a Bible ready to commence when she suddenly fell.

The Kenyan DAILY POST