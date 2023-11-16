

How to Find a Trustworthy and Safe Online Casino in Kenya

Remote gaming and almost all other forms of social interaction have rapidly become the standard, fueling the explosive growth of online casinos. There are already tens of thousands of avid gamblers in Africa, making the continent a prime target for internet casinos.

In East Africa, particularly Kenya, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of online casino platforms available to residents. Read on if you’re a Kenyan resident or citizen looking for a reputable and reliable online casino establishment.

Gambling Online in Kenya

Kenya, home to over 50 million people, has East Africa’s most prominent and fastest-growing economy. While not as widespread as sports betting, online casino gambling nonetheless has a substantial impact on the economy. It has been experiencing growth at a fast rate over the years.

The casino gambling market in Kenya amasses tens of millions of dollars every year, and that has reinforced the demand for new rules and legislation. Over the last several years, Kenyan authorities have drafted or enacted many legislations to govern internet casinos that accept real money wagers from players. There are, nevertheless, certain ambiguities about the legality of internet casinos.

The Legislation Outline

When Kenya first legalized gambling in 1966, it did so under the “Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act,” an antiquated statute that had not been updated to account for internet gambling. A regulation regulating internet sports betting was finally enacted in 2013. However, the legislation primarily addressed offline and online sports betting, leaving the legality of online casino games up in the air. Despite steep levies on wins, the Kenyan government has essentially sanctioned internet gambling.

Another measure to provide online gambling businesses with municipal licenses was introduced in 2019. As of 2021, however, the bill’s fate remains uncertain. That is not to say that playing casino games online is not allowed. Online gambling is legal in Kenya as of right now; therefore, you may join any foreign site as long as it is licensed and controlled.

Finding A Reliable and Trustworthy Online Casino

You should pay attention to the following factors if you want to play at a site that is both entertaining and, more importantly, secure:

Security

The site’s authenticity comes first, and a license is the most vital sign of a secure platform. Local governments can grant licenses. Top operators, however, often get them from well-established regulatory agencies. Some examples are the Gambling Commission of the United Kingdom, the Curacao Gaming Control Board, the Gibraltar Government, and the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association.

Assistance to Clients

One of the telltale signs of a genuine online casino is prompt and helpful customer service. The best way to contact the site’s support staff is to seek a ‘contact’ or ‘ support’ link upon first visiting the site and follow the instructions there. Some of the largest online casinos provide at least two methods to contact them: email and live chat.

Promotions and Bonuses

You should refrain from joining up for a site with a costly bonus, defined as one with very high wagering requirements. Many online casinos employ free spins and deposit incentives as a guise to entice customers. It would help if you focused less on the actual amount of the bonus and more on the stipulations under which it is offered.

Responsible gambling

Gambling responsibly encompasses a lot. For starters, it is essential to be sure the site is controlled and licensed so a fast search is in order. Second, looking at customer reviews of the casino might come in handy. However, it’s essential to remember that not all criticism is valid, and not all appreciation is genuine.

Once you’ve finished your due diligence and logged in, it’s best to take things slowly and deposit just a modest amount of money until you’re confident that the games are fair and the payments are prompt. Remember to manage your money wisely and seek support in case you develop problem gambling.