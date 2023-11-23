Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told members of the public to be patient with President William Ruto’s regime, saying they have a mess to clear courtesy of the previous regime’s failings.

In a statement, Gachagua absolved the Kenya Kwanza regime from the blame for not doing much to help lower the cost of living for Kenyans.

He accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration of sinking the country into debt.

According to Gachagua, the government’s public debt is unmanageable thanks to Uhuru, and as a result, requested more time to sort the mess.

“The Jubilee government incurred needless debt and engaged in wasteful expenditure and corruption. We found a huge public debt of KSh 9.6 trillion and KSh 900 billion pending debts besides KSh 2 billion Eurobond,” Gachagua said.

He accused the regime’s critics of asking the State to default on debts, saying the move would be catastrophic to the country as it would be blacklisted.

“Those telling us to default want us to be blacklisted. Offer a solution; don’t shout. We did not borrow; we were in the forest. We will discuss and put figures into place so that all Kenyans know who borrowed what.”

“How do you expect a government to fix a ten-year mess in one year? We found a mess of 10 years through state capture, conflict of interest, outright theft of public resources, irresponsible borrowing, and misuse of public funds into useless legacy projects,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST