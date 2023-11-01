Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A woman was charged with stealing items worth Ksh 800,000 from a foreigner in Kileleshwa.

The suspect, Rosemary Waithera, reportedly convinced a man from Burkina Faso to join her for drinks after meeting him on the road.

She later, together with another woman, convinced him to host them at his house.

The two are now accused of stealing items worth Sh800,000.

She was charged before Kibera Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi where she denied the charges.

The court heard that she committed the offence on October 16, 2023, at 2330hrs in the Kileleshwa area, Kilimani Sub-County jointly with another who is still at large.

The accused person is said to have made away with one Laptop make Lenovo, one Apple laptop, one iPhone 13 Pro Max, one Apple wristwatch, one phone Samsung A32, one phone Redmi Pro Max, one Samsung tablet, one hard drive disk, ten shirts, three perfumes, one black laptop bag and four bottles of wine (MZINGA) all valued at Sh858, 650.

The accused person denied the charges and was released on a Sh500,000 bond with the surety of the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on November 6.

