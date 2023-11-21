Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – A senior police officer is in custody after he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint on Friday night.

The victim, a resident of Gichagi in Ngong, was walking home at about 11.20 pm when she was reportedly waylaid by the rogue police officer.

The officer is said to have stopped his red Toyota Fielder car near her and then got out.

He grabbed her hand, forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint, and drove towards a nearby farm where he raped her in the vehicle at gunpoint.

He then dropped the victim at Ngong town where he abandoned her after committing the heinous act.

She reported the incident at Ngong Police Station, leading to the officer’s arrest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect identified himself to the victim as a police officer before committing the crime.

He went into hiding after the incident and was smoked out of his hideout by detectives on Saturday.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has taken over the rape case.

Earlier reports emerged that relatives of the suspected police officer had approached the victim and proposed an out-of-court settlement.

Relatives wanted to pay the victim Sh100,000, but she rejected the offer after telling the family members she would consider their approach but only if they paid Sh3 million.

“I am employed, and scared to face my colleagues after this heinous incident. I do not want my people to get to know this shameful thing.

“They came to me with an offer, but they wanted to give me peanuts. I have decided that we will proceed to the courts,” the victim said.

