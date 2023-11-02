Thursday, November 2, 2023– Four suspects who on October 28, 2023, attacked and robbed a foreign couple over Sh13.5 million in a fake gold decoy to Nairobi’s Runda area have been arrested.

Jack Ouma Okwiri, Nashon Otieno Angudha, and Felix Ochieng’ Nyongesa were arrested in an operation at The Social House Nairobi Hotel in Lavington, while the fourth suspect Ronald Arani Kirera was nabbed at an office setup building in Runda Glory Valley no. 685.

In the case that might see the four and others still on the loose face charges of robbery with violence, attempted rape and kidnapping, an Australian man and his Ugandan wife were lured into the country from Uganda by their to-be attackers, for a gold business deal in Nairobi.

A contact person who identified himself as ‘Raymond from England’ had days earlier connected the couple with Felix Ochieng Nyongesa, who posed as the seller. After a series of WhatsApp conversations, Felix asked the couple to meet him at Village Market in Gigiri, Nairobi on Oct 28, where they were to do the business.

Once at the agreed venue, Felix sent a driver who picked them in a Toyota Prado and drove them to the office setting building along Glory Rd in Runda, where more than 10 men lay in wait.

On arrival at their snare, gears shifted fast from the initial VIP treatment to a rough-up that subdued them, with the man suffering hefty blows and strangulation that left his wife begging for their lives. She was not spared either as the gang handcuffed and slapped her repeatedly as they touched her inappropriately.

Eventually, the $60,000 the couple had carried in cash was robbed off, including other jewelleries valued at over $30,000.

Scared, badly injured and writhing in agonizing pain, the couple was hurled back in the Prado and dumped at Rehema Hse within the CBD. Good Samaritans helped them to a South B hospital where they were treated before reporting to DCI Gigiri.

An operation team and crime research detectives launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, forensically placing the arrested four at the scene of crime.

Their apprehension came along with the recovery of money counting machines, metallic boxes, forged certificates of mines, customs reflector jackets, military boots, KRA certificates, stamps, a Kenyan flag and fake golden metal bars all confiscated at their Runda office.

As further investigations continue, the DCI warns of an upsurge in gold scams and similar frauds, cautioning venturing parties of the existence of well-organized criminal rings that are yet to be repressed. Detectives are, however, sharpening their claws on scammers, and it’s just a matter of time before justice triumphs over their impunity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.