Thursday, November 2, 2023 – A fun night out for a father and daughter turned into a tragedy as the dad was shot dead in front of his young daughter.

Jéferson Alexander González, 29, was taking his three-year-old daughter trick-or-treating around the Ciudad de Quito neighbourhood in Soacha, Colombia, on Tuesday, October 31, when he was murdered outside a supermarket.

Footage of the horrifying execution at around 7.20pm was caught by nearby security cameras.

In the video, Jéferson can be seen holding his daughter by the hand when a person wearing a grey hoodie and trousers approaches him from behind.

The man suddenly pulls out a gun and, taking advantage of the fact that Jéferson’s back was turned to him, shoots him twice in the head at point-blank range.

After he collapsed to the ground the gunman shot him once more in the stomach. Jéferson was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Witnesses to the execution-style murder told Infobae Colombia they had seen two people parked on a motorbike, waiting, until they spotted Jéferson and his daughter. As the dad walked by the men, one of them got off the motorbike and carried out the cold-blooded murder before quickly getting back on the motorcycle and leaving the scene with his accomplice.

According to witnesses, a woman at the scene helped Jéferson’s young daughter, who had watched as her dad was killed in front of her.

Jéferson’s relatives told CityTV that he’ had been working in Medellín, a city around 270 miles away and had returned to Soacha specifically to spend Halloween with his daughter.

He had picked the girl up from her grandparents at around 6.30pm and they had been collecting sweets while walking through streets in the neighbourhood when he was killed.

“It really dismays not only us, but also the neighbours here in the neighbourhood, because he was an honest, hard-working person, and I can attest to that,” the relatives said.

Jéferson worked for a shipping company and was a former military serviceman.

Deputy commander of the Soacha Metropolitan Police, Colonel Edwin Orlando Correa, said police are currently investigating the incident and searching for those responsible but no arrests have been reported.

“There was a homicide of a 29-year-old man of Colombian nationality who was killed violently with a firearm. We inform that a special group has been activated in order to carry out investigative activities to determine the circumstances of the time, manner and place, as well as prosecuting those responsible,” he said in a statement.

¿Qué clase de monstruo es capaz de asesinar a un señor en frente de su hija mientras pedían dulces en la noche de brujas? ¿Qué le pasa a esta maldita sociedad? Esto ocurrió el soacha. pic.twitter.com/EhD41XO6oj — christian mantilla (@christianmanvar) November 1, 2023