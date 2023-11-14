

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Adesuwa, the estranged wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, has continued to call him out.

In a fresh post on Instagran, Adesuwa suggested that she made UK authorities stop Ighalo from entering into the country.

She said she had the opportunity of bringing Jude’s career down in 2020 but she did not do that for the sake of their kids.

Read what she wrote below