Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Controversial nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has left netizens talking after sharing a video riding on a boda boda with her baby daddy, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

The couple hopped on a boda boda to beat traffic as they ran some errands in the city.

They looked like a match made in heaven as they enjoyed the ‘Nduthi ride’.

Samidoh’s love with Karen Nyamu has continued to blossom after his wife, Edday Nderitu, relocated to the US with their kids.

Edday said she was not ready to be in a polygamous marriage, prompting her to walk out of her marriage with Samidoh.

Karen Nyamu has replaced her and she seems to be enjoying life with the Mugithi singer.

Watch the video.

