Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – A lady who sells phones in Thika town has been exposed for allegedly being a homewrecker.

According to a woman who claims that she is secretly eying her husband, she seduces married men who go to her shop to buy phones and sends them nudes.

The woman shared a steamy video that the lady sent to her husband.

She stumbled upon the video in her husband’s phone.

In the video, the alleged homewrecker is seen recording herself in bed while half-naked.

She reporteldy sent the video to the married man.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.