Monday, November 20, 2023 – Social media has been awash with a video of a man getting ratchet with a stripper at Club Da Place- a popular entertainment joint in Kisumu.
In the video, the sex-starved man is seen kissing the stripper’s private parts as she entertains revellers on the pole.
A lady was forced to quickly intervene and push the randy man away.
The identity of the man in the trending video has been unveiled.
His name is Hezborne Migott, a regular reveller in popular Kisumu clubs.
Migott was exposed sometime back for preying on female revellers in high-end clubs in Kisumu before stealing expensive phones from them.
Watch a video of him doing the unthinkable to a stripper.
