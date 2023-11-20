Monday, November 20, 2023 – Social media has been awash with a video of a man getting ratchet with a stripper at Club Da Place- a popular entertainment joint in Kisumu.

In the video, the sex-starved man is seen kissing the stripper’s private parts as she entertains revellers on the pole.

A lady was forced to quickly intervene and push the randy man away.

The identity of the man in the trending video has been unveiled.

His name is Hezborne Migott, a regular reveller in popular Kisumu clubs.

Migott was exposed sometime back for preying on female revellers in high-end clubs in Kisumu before stealing expensive phones from them.

Watch a video of him doing the unthinkable to a stripper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.