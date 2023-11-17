Friday, November 17, 2023 – Social media has been awash with reports that an armed robber dressed in a suit tried to rob Equity Bank, Ruiru branch.

The early morning incident brought business to a standstill at the busy bank as members of the public milled around.

However, it is now emerging that it is not Equity Bank that was being robbed.

The armed thug reportedly robbed an Mpesa agent operator in the town but the victim managed to raise an alarm, attracting the attention of members of the public.

A chase down ensued which led to the suspect seeking cover at Equity Bank where the crowd milled around baying for his blood.

It is alleged that the suspect is a police officer.

Police rescued him from the angry mob and took him into custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.