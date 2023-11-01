Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a message to Kenyans after he jetted into the country from a week-long tour of Europe on Tuesday.

Gachagua toured Belgium and Germany and he struck some economic deals with the two countries

The second in command was conspicuously missing from the fanfare brought by King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit to Kenya on Monday.

The Royal couple will leave the country on Thursday and Gachagua, who claims to be a real son of Mau Mau, has not met them.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gachagua said he chaired a cabinet sub-committee at his Karen residence to see how a Bottom-up manifesto can be implemented to ensure service delivery.

“Today, I chaired a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi. For a People-centred implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, through interministerial strategic consultations and review of decisions, this is crucial. It allows us to make necessary and timely adjustments for effective and efficient service delivery,” Gachagua wrote on his official X page on Wednesday.

