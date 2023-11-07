Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has sent a message to senators who are today discussing the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Although he later deleted the message on his X platform, Kuria implored the Senators to be fair while voting for the impeachment debate.

In an apparent attack on a senior politician from Mt Kenya whom he has been blaming for Mwangaza’s woes, Kuria said the Senators should not succumb to external pressures.

“Dear Senators, as you consider Governor Mwangaza’s impeachment motion, vote with your conscience not with your fake Kingpin,” Kuria wrote and immediately deleted the tweet.

The Governor was impeached by 59 MCAs of the Meru County Assembly and is set to face Senate plenary to determine her fate.

CS Kuria is among the leaders who have declared Support for Governor Mwangaza.

“I stand with Governor Kawira Mwangaza. This is an evil scheme by someone who thinks that the only way to be a Mt Kenya Kingpin is to bring down other leaders not to solve the problems of our people who are getting desperate by the day. History will vindicate me,” he said.

