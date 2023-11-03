Friday, November 3, 2023 – A video has emerged of President William Ruto being heckled in Mombasa County on Thursday when he visited the coastal city.
In the video that has embarrassed State House and the entire Kenya Kwanza administration, Ruto was heckled by Mombasa residents who were shouting Mafuta (oil) during his speech.
This embarrassing incident forced Ruto to cut short his speech to avoid further humiliation.
Since his election in last year’s presidential election, Ruto has not done anything substantial other than increasing fuel prices to fund his Government’s long appetite for wastage of taxpayers’ money.
Despite claiming he has a plan for Kenyans, Ruto has offered nothing to struggling Kenyans who cannot afford two meals a day due to the high cost of living and heavy taxation.
Here is a video of Ruto being heckled like a Burukenge in Mombasa County on Thursday.
