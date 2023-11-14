Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – There was drama in one of the city estates after intoxicated slay queens were engaged in a violent altercation.

The scantily dressed ladies spent the night in a club indulging in alcohol and left early morning.

An altercation ensued since one of the ladies didn’t want to accompany her drunk friends.

She claimed they were strangers to her and that she was afraid they had an evil plan.

She alleged that they were forcibly taking her for group sex.

“I don’t know them. I met them in the club. They have even stolen my shoes,” she was heard saying as the confrontation ensued.

One of the ladies who was heavily intoxicated forcibly dragged her to a waiting cab and claimed that they were blood sisters.

However, she kept resisting and insisted that they were not related.

“She is my younger sister. I can’t do evil things to her. Let’s go to the police station,” the lady was heard saying in the video after curious passersby intervened.

