Friday, November 10, 2023 – A lady called Zainab Abidoye who rejected her ex-boyfriend’s marriage proposal has given reasons she did so.

Recall that Zainab earlier revealed that her ex sent her a video from his wedding to another woman after she refused to marry her.

“Wasn’t expecting my tweet to go viral but since a lot of people are curious. Below are the reasons I rejected him 1. He was 30 years older than me 2. He wanted me to be second wife which I’ve vowed not to ever be 3. He was toxic (won’t go into details)” she said.

“He has a lot of money to take care of me which he was generous about can’t lie but that’s not enough reason for me to marry him , it’ll be very bad of me to marry him because of money because what if the money goes away.”

However, her post has generated mixed reactions on X, with many people dragging her for dating a married man.