Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A woman, Okang, who walked away from an abusive marriage, is seeking advice as she is considering going back to her husband after he asked her to return with the children.

The mother of two, who disclosed this on a Facebook group alleged that her estranged husband cheats on her with different women, beats her, even after giving birth via CS section.

“I need your advice brother’s and sister’s. I’ve made a big mistake and it’s affecting me, I’m 29 years and my husband is 40years . I met him while doing my services, the love and care made me fall to the extend of getting pregnant at 6 month in the relationship, I decided to keep the baby whiles he taught of termination,” she narrated.”Along the line he said his father said I should keep the baby so he showed interest and he was supporting. After I put to birth, he married me but the problem is ,he can’t love me ,he can’t have one minute conversation with me, we lack sex which I know he always have it with different ladies.

“We’ve 2children and all I went through CS ,this man beat me on top of the CS. Am not perfect, whatever I do the family will hear of it and call me ,they’ll tell me if I can’t keep mute then I should file for divorce.

“I couldn’t stand my hubby anymore so around July I packed my things and left to my father’s house ,things wasn’t easy but they helped me as in taken care of the children and I’m working now ,I’m proud of myself now.

“He called me yesterday saying he wants us to come back, he needs me and the children in the house. Please I’m praying to God of the mistake I did ,my mummy said she’s not happy for me going back to my husband. My children are not grown, first son 3years 6 month, second boy 1 year 6month. Please I need your advice, please. Help a sist please please. I’ve made a big mistake in life, I’ve suffered enough from this man, please advice me please. Thank you.”