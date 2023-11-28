Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A woman’s marriage has ended just 5 months after her wedding.

She shared photos from her wedding day with the caption, “Finally said yes. Love you babe.”

Sadly, she said her husband allegedly began subjecting her to domestic violence immediately. She shared photos showing bruises allegedly inflicted on her by her husband.

She added that she has now left the marriage.

She wrote: “5 months of marriage. I am done fighting. He almost killed me. It is well.”

