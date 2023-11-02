Thursday, November 2, 2023 – A Hamas leader has issued a warning that the terror group’s October 7 massacre will happen ‘again and again’ until Israel is ‘annihilated.’

Ghazi Hamad, deputy foreign minister for Hamas, told a broadcaster on Wednesday, November 1, that the terrorists ‘did not want to harm civilians’ during their bloody rampage through southern Israel, which saw more than 1,400 Israelis murdered in cold blood.

He said the terror group had only done so due to ‘complications on the ground. ‘ He was referencing the Nova festival massacre which saw scores of innocent young people gunned down, mutilated, and kidnapped.

His speech saw him vow to launch repeat attacks telling a broadcaster that ‘on October 7, October 10, October 1,000,000 – everything we do is justified’.

Mr. Hamad earlier boasted that the terror group ‘demonstrated that Israel is beatable’ and that the killing of Israelis inside their homes or as they fled the festival ‘destroyed the myth of Israel as a military superpower’.

He dismissed the heartbreaking number of people killed in the Israel-Hamas war, the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought by the two sides since 2007 as a ‘necessary price in blood’.

In some of his latest comments, Mr. Hamad claimed that ‘everything [Hamas] do is justifiable’, declaring that ‘we are the victims’ as he vowed to remove Israel from what he claimed is Palestinian land.

He declared that the terror group is ready to pay the ultimate price, saying ‘we are a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs’.

Mr Hamad bragged that Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 is ‘changing the Middle East’ in comments made on the same day Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired missiles and drones from Yemen – in a terrifying escalation of a war that could engulf the region.

In response to the October 7 massacre, Israel launched withering airstrikes on Gaza, obliterating entire neighbourhoods and killing 8,796 people.

The death toll is expected to soar as Israeli troops continue with their large-scale ground invasion.

When asked about the thousands of people killed in Gaza since Hamas launched its rampage three weeks ago, Mr Hamad told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera: ‘We are paying a great price in blood, but it was necessary.’

He bragged that the slaughter of 1,400 Israelis was a ‘victory’ for Hamas.

‘October 7 was a victory: we have destroyed the myth of Israel as a military superpower,’ Mr Hamad said.

‘There are counties willing to enter into security pacts with Israel because they are convinced it will be able to face Iran or other threats,’ he continued.

‘Instead, Hamas has demonstrated that Israel is beatable. We couldn’t do it for free, but we are ready to pay again.’