Monday, November 27, 2023 – Hamas has declared it wants to see a four-day ceasefire between its fighters and Israel’s Defence Forces extended beyond today’s deadline to negotiate the release of more hostages from Gaza in return for Palestinian prisoners.

In a new statement released, Hamas called for ‘an extension of the truce after the conclusion of the four-day period, through serious efforts to increase the number of those released from captivity as stipulated in the humanitarian ceasefire agreement.’

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas endured last night as the Palestinian group freed 17 more hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip including 14 Israelis and the first American as Tel-Aviv in turn handed over 39 Palestinian prisoners.

A fourth exchange is expected today, during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed.

International mediators led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar are now trying to extend the ceasefire that began Friday to allow for the exchange of more hostages as war-weary Gazans seek more reprieve from Israeli bombs.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was resolute in his intentions to crush Hamas, declaring his forces would resume its offensive ‘with all of our might’ once the truce expires.

Ahead of the latest hostage release, Netanyahu donned body armour and visited the Gaza Strip, where he spoke with troops.

‘At the end of the day we will return every one,’ he said of the hostages, adding that ‘we are continuing until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us.’ It was not clear where he went inside Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister had previously told US President Joe Biden he would be willing to extend the truce with Hamas an extra day for every 10 hostages that are released.

But after the Qatari-brokered deal was agreed last week, Netanyahu said the goals to ‘eliminate Hamas and get the hostages back’ would continue unhindered irrespective of when the truce finally comes to a close.

It comes as Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who led the effort to broker the ceasefire, told the Financial Times that an extension of the deal hinges on Hamas’ ability to locate more hostages, whom he said were being held by ‘civilians and gangs’.

‘If they get additional women and children, there will be an extension,’ Sheikh Mohammed said. ‘We don’t yet have any clear information how many they can find because . . . one of the purposes [of the pause] is they [Hamas] will have time to search for the rest of the missing people.’