Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A 10-month-old Israeli boy, the youngest hostage captured by Hamas, has been handed off to another Palestinian terror group in what one relative decried as “just more psychological torture.”

Arabic spokesman for the IDF Avichay Adraee revealed Monday night, November 27 that the Bibas family including infant Kfir, his 4-year-old brother Ariel, and their parents were being held captive in the southern city of Khan Younis following the disturbing move.

“In Hamas prison, infants under one year old who have not seen the light of day for more than 50 days are detained,” Adraee wrote in a post to X.

“Hamas treats them as if they were spoils and sometimes hands them over to other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

“For example, the Bibas family, the two red-haired children ‘The Reds,’ who were kidnapped from their home in Nir Oz by a member of the Hamas terrorist organization and are being held in the Khan Yunis area by one of the Palestinian factions,” he wrote.

Khan Younis, the location where the Bibas are reportedly being held – is expected to be targeted by Israeli attacks once the temporary cease-fire expires, The Telegraph reported, raising speculation that Hamas strategically transferred the infant to the city as a means to extend the truce.

The Bibas family of four was among the 240 hostages taken by Hamas during the group’s deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.