Friday, November 24, 2023 – A gym teacher was jailed after a former student detailed their sexual relationship that spanned for years.

Former Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher Lydia Pinto, 38, of New Jersey, USA, was charged on November 8 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police say she was arrested without incident.

The Somerset County Prosecutors Office launched an investigation into Pinto’s conduct on Oct. 16 after the Bridgewater Police Department received an anonymous email detailing Pinto’s alleged relationship with the student.

Pinto coached field hockey and girls lacrosse at the school,, and taught driver’s education according to a Facebook post on the high school’s page.

The victim, now an adult, was identified and interviewed by detectives with the office’s sex crimes and child abuse unit on October 26, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald wrote in a November 17 press release.

“The victim reported engaging in a relationship with former teacher, Lydia Pinto,” the release read.

“The victim further reported that the relationship turned sexual when the victim was between the ages of 14 to 15 and continued until the victim’s senior year of high school.”

The sexual activity all took place in the Raritan Borough, the prosecutor said.

Upon her arrest, Pinto was booked into Somerset County Jail but seven days later, on November 15, she was released pending her next court date.